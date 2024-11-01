Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $76.59. 112,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,447. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
