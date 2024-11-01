Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 317,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,667. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.