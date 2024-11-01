Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 317,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,667. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Dividend History for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.