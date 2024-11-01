Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,501.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VFH opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

