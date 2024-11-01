Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VYM opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.46 and a 1-year high of $131.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

