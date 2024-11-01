Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 395,262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

