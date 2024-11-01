Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.