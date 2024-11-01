Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $23,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 922,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

