Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 15.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $76,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 172,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

