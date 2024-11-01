Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.04 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.260-0.270 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 753,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

