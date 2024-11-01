Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $54.04. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 585,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

