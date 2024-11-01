Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,589.02

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $13,589.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.11 or 0.00501896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00101221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00224379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00071835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00020973 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,608,710 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.