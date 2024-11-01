Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

