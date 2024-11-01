Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.25 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

VIAV stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,604.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 164,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,959,000 after purchasing an additional 408,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 127.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 98,561.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 187,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.