Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.26. 1,954,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

