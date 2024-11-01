Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Visa were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 585,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $160,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.99 and a 1 year high of $296.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.50. The firm has a market cap of $528.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

