Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Vistra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
