Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

