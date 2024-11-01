Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 59,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,949 shares of company stock worth $148,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

