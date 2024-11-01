Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VMC. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

VMC stock opened at $273.94 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $279.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

