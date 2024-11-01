Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Vulcan Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $273.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $195.70 and a 1-year high of $279.47.
Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
