Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $273.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $195.70 and a 1-year high of $279.47.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

