W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.60 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.01). Approximately 805,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 186,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.05).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.18) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £560.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

