W Advisors LLC Acquires 2,708 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IEV traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

