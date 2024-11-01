W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.650-4.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.71 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.15. 906,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,505. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

