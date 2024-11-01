W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.650-4.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.71 EPS.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.15. 906,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,505. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
