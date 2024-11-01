Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 248,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

