Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,516,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,926,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,189,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.41. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

