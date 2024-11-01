Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 389.87 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.93). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.99), with a volume of 6,682 shares changing hands.
Water Intelligence Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 390.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a market cap of £65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47.
About Water Intelligence
Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
