Wealth Forward LLC Sells 7,399 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Forward LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $176.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

