Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $13.52. Weave Communications shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 365,128 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEAV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $934.97 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 525,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,460,516.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 525,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,460,516.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,248 shares of company stock worth $1,986,355. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,590,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

