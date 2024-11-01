Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AX opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 122.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

