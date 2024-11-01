Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Edison International by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.