Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.2%.
Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance
NYSE WLKP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $23.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners
In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 2,692 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $60,919.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,119 shares of company stock worth $369,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.
