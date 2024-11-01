Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.2%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 2,692 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $60,919.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,119 shares of company stock worth $369,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

