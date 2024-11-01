William Blair Has Positive Estimate for CAKE FY2024 Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAKE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CAKE stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The company had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

