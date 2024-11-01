William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for CTSH Earnings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

CTSH opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after buying an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,265,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,565,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $378,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,340,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $363,153,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

