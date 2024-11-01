William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.83.

Biogen Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Biogen has a 52-week low of $173.88 and a 52-week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Biogen by 235.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.