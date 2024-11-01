William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 67,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.37. 3,355,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,936,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.79 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

