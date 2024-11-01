Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $368.94, but opened at $315.25. Wingstop shares last traded at $299.39, with a volume of 546,176 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,957,000 after purchasing an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.27.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

