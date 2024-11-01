Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.85.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WING opened at $287.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.16 and its 200 day moving average is $388.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $177.88 and a 12-month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.