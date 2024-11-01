Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.60 and last traded at $117.74, with a volume of 58558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

