Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,180 ($15.30) and last traded at GBX 1,182.04 ($15.33), with a volume of 298289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202 ($15.59).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,632.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,287.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,384.73.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13,378.38%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

