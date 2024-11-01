WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $326,000 in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. VNET Group makes up about 0.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,683 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 785.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.39. 264,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,695. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $872.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VNET shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.97.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

