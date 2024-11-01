WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. GigaCloud Technology accounts for about 0.6% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.77. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 11.57%. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Aegis upgraded GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

