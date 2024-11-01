Xeris Biopharma (XERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.22 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.