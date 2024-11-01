XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $134.82 and last traded at $132.82, with a volume of 530355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $127.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in XPO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO by 8.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in XPO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in XPO by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.