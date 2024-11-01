XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $155.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $127.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

XPO traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,296. XPO has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in XPO by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

