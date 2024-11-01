Yaacov Nagar Sells 44,557 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $78,865.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,666,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,669,165.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
374Water Stock Performance
Shares of 374Water stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. 374Water Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
374Water Company Profile
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
