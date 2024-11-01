Yaacov Nagar Sells 44,557 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $78,865.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,666,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,669,165.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. 374Water Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

374Water Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 374Water by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 396,756 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 374Water by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.