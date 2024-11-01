Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Announces Earnings Results

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of C$26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.20 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.77.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.