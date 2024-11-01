Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.82 ($8.31) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($8.04). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 644 ($8.35), with a volume of 94,150 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3,294.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 640.75.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

