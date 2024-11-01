Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for IDACORP Earnings

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for IDACORP in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

IDACORP stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $105.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $86,962,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $49,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145,316 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,793 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.17%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

