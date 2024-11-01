Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.03 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.85 or 0.00054702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 5% against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $617.99 million and $71.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.