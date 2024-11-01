Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $407.00 at Barclays

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $347.00 to $407.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.37. 139,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,804. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.95. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $198.19 and a 52 week high of $394.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

