Zentry Price Reaches $0.0173 (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Zentry has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $100.34 million and $3.70 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,670.19 or 0.99935581 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,566.46 or 0.99786788 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01645905 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,942,132.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

